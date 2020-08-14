Dennis retires from U.S. Marine Corps following 29 years of service

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Aug. 14, 2020) - Lt. Col. Brian Dennis receives a U.S. flag during his retirement ceremony from Maj. Nicholas Pretty on behalf of the instructor pilots of Training Squadron (VT) 35 following their change of command ceremony Aug 14. Dennis joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1991 and retires with more than 2,200 flight hours in the F/A-18 Hornet and nine deployments, including support of Operation Joint Task Force Afghanistan and Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)
