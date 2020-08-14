Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Aug. 14, 2020) - Lt. Col. Brian Dennis receives a U.S. flag during his retirement ceremony from Maj. Nicholas Pretty on behalf of the instructor pilots of Training Squadron (VT) 35 following their change of command ceremony Aug 14. Dennis joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1991 and retires with more than 2,200 flight hours in the F/A-18 Hornet and nine deployments, including support of Operation Joint Task Force Afghanistan and Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)

    This work, Dennis retires from U.S. Marine Corps following 29 years of service [Image 3 of 3], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

