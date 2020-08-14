CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Aug. 14, 2020) - Cmdr. Bjorn Anderson receives the command pin from his wife, Sopanha, designating him the commanding officer of the "Stingrays" of VT-35 during a ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas on Aug. 14. VT-35 is is one of two advanced multi-engine training squadrons responsible for providing naval aviators to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 19:33 Photo ID: 6315494 VIRIN: 200814-N-OT909-1050 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.06 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VT-35 Changes Command aboard NAS Corpus Christi [Image 3 of 3], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.