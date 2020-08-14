Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VT-35 Changes Command aboard NAS Corpus Christi [Image 2 of 3]

    VT-35 Changes Command aboard NAS Corpus Christi

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Aug. 14, 2020) - Cmdr. Bjorn Anderson receives the command pin from his wife, Sopanha, designating him the commanding officer of the "Stingrays" of VT-35 during a ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas on Aug. 14. VT-35 is is one of two advanced multi-engine training squadrons responsible for providing naval aviators to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)

    This work, VT-35 Changes Command aboard NAS Corpus Christi [Image 3 of 3], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

