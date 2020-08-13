CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Aug. 14, 2020) - Outgoing Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Brian Dennis relinquishes command of the "Stingrays" of Training Squadron (VT) 35 to Cmdr. Bjorn Anderson during a ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 14. VT-35 is is one of two advanced multi-engine training squadrons responsible for providing naval aviators to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 19:32
|Photo ID:
|6315493
|VIRIN:
|200814-N-OT909-1049
|Resolution:
|6030x4307
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VT-35 Changes Command aboard NAS Corpus Christi [Image 3 of 3], by Anne Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Training Squadron 35 holds Change of Command aboard NAS Corpus Christi
LEAVE A COMMENT