VT-35 Changes Command aboard NAS Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Aug. 14, 2020) - Outgoing Commanding Officer Lt. Col. Brian Dennis relinquishes command of the "Stingrays" of Training Squadron (VT) 35 to Cmdr. Bjorn Anderson during a ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 14. VT-35 is is one of two advanced multi-engine training squadrons responsible for providing naval aviators to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy Photo by Anne Owens/Released)

