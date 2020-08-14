200814-N-YK910-1060 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2020) – Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) participate in a main space fire drill, Aug. 14. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)
