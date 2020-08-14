Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tripoli [Image 18 of 20]

    Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200814-N-YK910-1058 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2020) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Paolo Reyes, right, a member of the damage control training team aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), instructs a group of Sailors during a main space fire drill, Aug. 14. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 18:13
    Photo ID: 6315385
    VIRIN: 200814-N-YK910-1058
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 683.33 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripoli [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tripoli
    Tripoi
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli
    Tripoli

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    navy
    lha7
    usstripoli

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT