200814-N-YK910-1044 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2020) – Damage Controlman 1st Class Javier Fernandez, right, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli’s (LHA 7) repair division, educates Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class AnaLuisa Freitas on proper firefighting procedures during a main space fire drill, Aug. 14. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher B. Janik/Released)

