AFRC provides Airmen, families with resources

Master Sgt. John Coddington, Peterson Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center noncommissioned officer, counsels a member about resources available at the AFRC, Aug. 13, 2020, at Peterson AFB, Colorado. The AFRCs at Peterson and Schriever AFBs, Colorado, are available to all garrison Airmen and their dependents. The AFRCs offer a wide variety of resources ranging from financial aid to casualty augmentation support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

