    AFRC provides Airmen, families with resources

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely 

    50th Space Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. John Coddington, Peterson Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center noncommissioned officer, counsels a member about resources available at the AFRC, Aug. 13, 2020, at Peterson AFB, Colorado. The AFRCs at Peterson and Schriever AFBs, Colorado, are available to all garrison Airmen and their dependents. The AFRCs offer a wide variety of resources ranging from financial aid to casualty augmentation support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan Whitely)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 16:42
    Photo ID: 6315054
    VIRIN: 200813-F-UR189-1001
    Resolution: 5940x3875
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC provides Airmen, families with resources, by A1C Jonathan Whitely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRC provides Airmen, families with resources

    Families
    Department of Defense
    Helping
    Resources
    Peterson Air Force Base
    AFRC
    Air Force
    Schriever Air Force Base
    Airman and Family Readiness Center
    Space Force

