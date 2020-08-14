USS San Antonio Get Underway

200814-N-VH385-1025

NORFOLK (Aug. 14, 2020) - Seaman Sebastian Thiergood, a native of Dallas, hauls in a mooring line during sea and anchor detail aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). The San Antonio is currently underway in preparations for an upcoming deployment.

Location: NORFOLK, VA, US