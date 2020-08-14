Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Antonio Get Underway [Image 3 of 3]

    USS San Antonio Get Underway

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wyatt Anthony 

    USS San Antonio (LPD 17)

    200814-N-VH385-1025
    NORFOLK (Aug. 14, 2020) - Seaman Sebastian Thiergood, a native of Dallas, hauls in a mooring line during sea and anchor detail aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). The San Antonio is currently underway in preparations for an upcoming deployment.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 15:29
    Photo ID: 6314561
    VIRIN: 200814-N-VH385-1025
    Resolution: 1786x2679
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Antonio Get Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Wyatt Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LPD17

