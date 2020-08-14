200814-N-VH385-1019

NORFOLK (Aug. 14, 2020) - Seaman Arnold Jimenes, a native of Los Angeles, hauls in a mooring line during sea and anchor detail aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). The San Antonio is currently underway in preparations for an upcoming deployment.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 15:29 Photo ID: 6314550 VIRIN: 200814-N-VH385-1019 Resolution: 3093x2062 Size: 1.63 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Antonio Gets Underway [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Wyatt Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.