USS San Antonio Gets Underway

NORFOLK (Aug. 14, 2020) - Seaman Benny Hinojos-Juarez, a native of Bakersfield, California, hauls in a mooring line during sea and anchor detail aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). The San Antonio is currently underway in preparations for an upcoming deployment.

by PO2 Wyatt Anthony