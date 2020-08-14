USS San Antonio Gets Underway

200814-N-VH385-1007
NORFOLK (Aug. 14, 2020) - Seaman Benny Hinojos-Juarez, a native of Bakersfield, California, hauls in a mooring line during sea and anchor detail aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). The San Antonio is currently underway in preparations for an upcoming deployment.
|08.14.2020
|08.14.2020 15:29
|6314536
|200814-N-VH385-1007
|3318x2212
|2.19 MB
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|1
|0
|0
