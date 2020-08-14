Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visitors walk up the brow to the newly reopened USS Constitution

    Visitors walk up the brow to the newly reopened USS Constitution

    CHARLESTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (August, 14, 2020) Visitors walk up the brow to the newly reopened USS Constitution. USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Alfonso Ortiz-Lopez/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
