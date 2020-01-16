Boy Scout Pack 11 tours Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi Jan. 16, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Led by Jerry Butwid, cubmaster and chief of the prevention department, the scouts observed colors, visited the command center, discussed maintenance on an MH-65 helicopter, and climbed inside an HC-144 aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

