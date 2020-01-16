Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boy Scout Pack 11 Tours Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi [Image 2 of 3]

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    Boy Scout Pack 11 tours Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi Jan. 16, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Led by Jerry Butwid, cubmaster and chief of the prevention department, the scouts observed colors, visited the command center, discussed maintenance on an MH-65 helicopter, and climbed inside an HC-144 aircraft. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boy Scout Pack 11 Tours Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

