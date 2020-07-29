Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Illini, multinational partners conduct planning course

    Task Force Illini, multinational partners conduct planning course

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    07.29.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Master Sgt. Jennifer Beery and other Task Force Illini Soldiers maintain social distancing measures as they observe a multinational Military Decision-Making Process class Jul. 29. (Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid, JMTG-U Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 10:43
    VIRIN: 200729-Z-PT335-0016
    Location: LVIV, UA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Illini, multinational partners conduct planning course [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

