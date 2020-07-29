Ukrainian Chief Instructor, Col. Gennadiy Kovalenko, instructs a course on Military Decision-Making Processes, Jul. 29. (Photo by Sgt. Gregory Glosser, JMTG-U Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 10:43
|Photo ID:
|6312309
|VIRIN:
|200729-Z-BO958-0017
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|LVIV, UA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Illini, multinational partners conduct planning course [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Gregory Glosser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Illini, multinational partners conduct planning course
LEAVE A COMMENT