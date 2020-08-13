NSWCPD’s Advanced Damage Control Team Delivers Software to Help Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 in the Fleet

A sailor aboard the USS Tortuga (LSD-46) uses a damage control stand-alone laptop provided by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) in the fight against COVID-19. The laptop utilizes NSWCPD’s Advanced Damage Control System (ADCS), which provides crews aboard U.S. Navy vessels the capability to track personnel, plot boundaries around quarantined areas, and manage traffic throughout the ship. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

