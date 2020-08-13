Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD’s Advanced Damage Control Team Delivers Software to Help Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 in the Fleet

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Keegan Rammel 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    A sailor aboard the USS Tortuga (LSD-46) uses a damage control stand-alone laptop provided by Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) in the fight against COVID-19. The laptop utilizes NSWCPD’s Advanced Damage Control System (ADCS), which provides crews aboard U.S. Navy vessels the capability to track personnel, plot boundaries around quarantined areas, and manage traffic throughout the ship. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 09:06
    Photo ID: 6312189
    VIRIN: 200813-O-YH772-748
    Resolution: 932x699
    Size: 156.07 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSWCPD’s Advanced Damage Control Team Delivers Software to Help Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 in the Fleet, by Keegan Rammel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    USS Tortuga
    LSD 46
    Navy
    ADCS
    NSWCPD
    COVID-19

