Logistics Specialist Prepares Pallets of Mail for Delivery

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 08, 2020) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine M. Shaw from Washington D.C., and attached to the Logistics Support Center at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, puts plastic wrap on a pallet of mail for delivery, July 8, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

