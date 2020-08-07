Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Specialist Prepares Pallets of Mail for Delivery

    Logistics Specialist Prepares Pallets of Mail for Delivery

    DJIBOUTI

    07.08.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 08, 2020) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine M. Shaw from Washington D.C. and attached to the Logistics Support Center at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, counts pallets of mail for delivery, July 8, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

