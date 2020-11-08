U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Teresa Atkins, 86th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, asks a question to Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa engineering and force protection director of logistics, during a forum at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Atkins shared her perspective about race issues present in society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.14.2020 06:50 Photo ID: 6312138 VIRIN: 200811-F-VQ832-1063 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.89 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brig. Gen. Jolly talks diversity with Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.