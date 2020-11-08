Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Rodney Jones Jr., 24th Intelligence Squadron distributed common ground system training flight commander, asks a question to Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa engineering and force protection director of logistics, during a forum at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Jones asked Jolly questions about how to help lead and better understand his Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Jolly talks diversity with Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

