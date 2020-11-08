U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa engineering and force protection director of logistics, speaks with Airmen during a forum at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Jolly spoke about his experiences of being a Black man in the U.S. Air Force and how he learned to control his emotions when making decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2020 06:51
|Photo ID:
|6312136
|VIRIN:
|200811-F-VQ832-1031
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Jolly talks diversity with Airmen [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Brig. Gen. Jolly talks diversity with Airmen
LEAVE A COMMENT