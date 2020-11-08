Brig. Gen. Jolly talks diversity with Airmen

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ronald E. Jolly, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa engineering and force protection director of logistics, speaks with Airmen during a forum at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2020. Jolly spoke about his experiences of being a Black man in the U.S. Air Force and how he learned to control his emotions when making decisions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

