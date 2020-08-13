CFAY EXERCISES COVID-19 HEALTH PROTOCOLS

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 13, 2020) A Sailor entering the Navy Exchange pumps sanitizer onto his hands as per the rules of entering the building during the COVID-19 pandemic, at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). In order to help combat this virus, customers must also wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, along with maintaining a six foot distance from other patrons inside the facility. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

