Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAY EXERCISES COVID-19 HEALTH PROTOCOLS

    CFAY EXERCISES COVID-19 HEALTH PROTOCOLS

    JAPAN

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Aug. 13, 2020) A Sailor entering the Navy Exchange pumps sanitizer onto his hands as per the rules of entering the building during the COVID-19 pandemic, at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). In order to help combat this virus, customers must also wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, along with maintaining a six foot distance from other patrons inside the facility. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.14.2020 00:33
    Photo ID: 6311049
    VIRIN: 200813-N-NB144-0001
    Resolution: 5366x3570
    Size: 7.11 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY EXERCISES COVID-19 HEALTH PROTOCOLS, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #CFAY75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT