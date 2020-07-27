200727-N-JL568-1108 EAST CHINA SEA (July 27, 2020) A portrait of Hull Technician 3rd Class Anthony Lamandre, from New Orleans, standing roaming sound and security watch aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 19:36 Photo ID: 6310361 VIRIN: 200727-N-JL568-1108 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 643.36 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh Watch [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.