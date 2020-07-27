USS Shiloh Watch

200727-N-JL568-1082 EAST CHINA SEA (July 27, 2020) A portrait of Seaman Nicholas Lioy, from Tucson, Ariz., stands watch as aft lookout watch station aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 19:35
|Photo ID:
|6310353
|VIRIN:
|200727-N-JL568-1082
|Resolution:
|4334x3096
|Size:
|520.62 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
