    Ship's Store grand opening ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Ship's Store grand opening ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    U.S. Navy           

    Culinary Specialist 1st Class Nyssa Lewis stocks shelves in preparation of the Ship's Store grand opening ceremony, July 17.

    (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Rob Rupp)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Location: US
