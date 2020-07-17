Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ship's Store grand opening ceremony

    Ship's Store grand opening ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Jayme Pastoric 

    U.S. Navy           

    Retail Specialist 1st Class Onyeka Abadom stocks shelves in preperation of the Ship's Store grand opening ceremony, July 17.

    (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Rob Rupp)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship's Store grand opening ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Jayme Pastoric, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

