200813-N-LY160-1137 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2020) – Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Edward Carter, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), validates equipment in the ship’s avionics shop, Aug. 13. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 18:26 Photo ID: 6310333 VIRIN: 200813-N-LY160-1137 Resolution: 4487x3205 Size: 530.97 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.