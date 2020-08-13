200813-N-LY160-1126 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2020) – Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Daniela Quiroga, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), embroiders a command ball cap in the ship’s aviation survival equipment shop, Aug. 13. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 Photo ID: 6310331 VIRIN: 200813-N-LY160-1126 Location: AT SEA