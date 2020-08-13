200813-N-LY160-1077 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2020) – Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) stand at attention following a promotion ceremony in the hangar bay, Aug. 13. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 Location: AT SEA