200813-N-LY160-1065 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2020) – USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Commanding Officer, Capt. Kevin P. Meyers, addresses the crew during a promotion ceremony in the hangar bay of the amphibious assault ship, Aug. 13. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

