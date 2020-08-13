Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli

    Tripoli

    AT SEA

    08.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy           

    200813-N-LY160-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2020) – USS Tripoli (LHA 7) acting Command Master Chief Alicia L. Harrison, congratulates Operations Specialist 1st Class Arnesia Higgins during a promotion ceremony in the hangar bay, Aug. 13. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    VIRIN: 200813-N-LY160-1035
    Location: AT SEA
