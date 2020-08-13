200813-N-LY160-1035 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 13, 2020) – USS Tripoli (LHA 7) acting Command Master Chief Alicia L. Harrison, congratulates Operations Specialist 1st Class Arnesia Higgins during a promotion ceremony in the hangar bay, Aug. 13. Tripoli commissioned administratively July 15, 2020 and is en route to her homeport in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 18:26 Photo ID: 6310320 VIRIN: 200813-N-LY160-1035 Resolution: 4516x3226 Size: 640.17 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tripoli [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.