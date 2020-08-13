Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard hosts COVID-19 test site with the Tohono O’odham Nation [Image 11 of 12]

    Arizona National Guard hosts COVID-19 test site with the Tohono O’odham Nation

    SANTA ROSA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples Aug. 13, 2020 in Santa Rosa, Ariz. on the Tohono O’odham Nation before transporting them to a state lab for testing. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 17:58
    Photo ID: 6310312
    VIRIN: 200813-Z-CC902-0129
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 7.17 MB
    Location: SANTA ROSA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard hosts COVID-19 test site with the Tohono O’odham Nation [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

