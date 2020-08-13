Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples Aug. 13, 2020 in Santa Rosa, Ariz. on the Tohono O’odham Nation before transporting them to a state lab for testing. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 17:57
|Photo ID:
|6310307
|VIRIN:
|200813-Z-CC902-0095
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|7.47 MB
|Location:
|SANTA ROSA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona National Guard hosts COVID-19 test site with the Tohono O’odham Nation [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT