U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020

Academy Cadets start the school year with a mix of reduced class sizes and remote learning on Aug. 12, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy. The new school year sees the return of more than 4,000 cadets with strict and deliberate precautions set in place to decrease the potential spread of the coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force Academy photo/Trevor Cokley)

