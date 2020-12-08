Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Aug. 2020 [Image 16 of 24]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Aug. 2020

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Crews begin constructing the exterior structure meant to protect the Cadet Chapel from weather during renovations on Aug. 12, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. The chapel closed in early September 2019 to allow for necessary repairs and is estimated to be completed in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)   

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 14:50
    Photo ID: 6309946
    VIRIN: 200812-F-XS730-1019
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Aug. 2020 [Image 24 of 24], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Aug. 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Aug. 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Aug. 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Aug. 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel Renovations Aug. 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020
    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chapel
    U.S.
    Academy
    Force
    United States
    Air
    Cadet
    construction
    renovations
    Colorado
    Springs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT