    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020 [Image 15 of 24]

    U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Academy Cadets start the school year with a mix of reduced class sizes and remote learning on Aug. 12, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy. The new school year sees the return of more than 4,000 cadets with strict and deliberate precautions set in place to decrease the potential spread of the coronavirus. (U.S. Air Force Academy photo/Trevor Cokley)  

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 14:50
    Photo ID: 6309945
    VIRIN: 200812-F-XS730-1014
    Resolution: 4724x3144
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy First Day of Class 2020 [Image 24 of 24], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

