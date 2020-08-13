Logistics Specialist 1st Class Derrick Denmark conducts the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response brief at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi’s command indoctrination course. Command indoc courses are designed to welcome new Sailors and staff members to the command and teach them about various programs and opportunities that are available. Indoc classes at NMRTC Corpus Christi were suspended in March as part of the command’s efforts to maximize social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The classes have resumed in a larger space, utilizing video teleconferencing technologies to allow for increased distancing and now requires masks to be worn by all presenters and attendees.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 12:57 Photo ID: 6309803 VIRIN: 200813-N-VM142-001 Resolution: 2240x1344 Size: 1.64 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Welcome Aboard, by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.