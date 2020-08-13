Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome Aboard

    Welcome Aboard

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Dale Davis 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Derrick Denmark conducts the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response brief at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi’s command indoctrination course. Command indoc courses are designed to welcome new Sailors and staff members to the command and teach them about various programs and opportunities that are available. Indoc classes at NMRTC Corpus Christi were suspended in March as part of the command’s efforts to maximize social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The classes have resumed in a larger space, utilizing video teleconferencing technologies to allow for increased distancing and now requires masks to be worn by all presenters and attendees.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 12:57
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    TAGS

    Naval Air Station Corpus Christi
    Navy Medicine
    Training
    Face Mask
    Defense Health Agency
    Command Indoc
    COVID 19
    Social Distancing
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi

