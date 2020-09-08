SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 Squad Assault in Jordan

A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, fires an M240B during a squad assault in Jordan, August 09, 2020. Marines rehearsed squad-level tactics to defeat a notional mechanized infantry unit and maintain readiness. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)

