A U.S. Navy corpsman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force - Crisis Response - Central Command 20.2, monitors the squad live-fire range for safety in Jordan, August 09, 2020. Marines rehearsed squad-level tactics to defeat a notional mechanized infantry unit and maintain readiness. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to mobilize a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Robert Kuehn)
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC 20.2: 2/5 Squad Assault in Jordan [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Robert Kuehn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
