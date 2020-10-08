Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Acceptance Day Parade 2020 [Image 44 of 44]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Acceptance Day Parade 2020

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Academy cadets receive their shoulder boards following the Acceptance Day Parade on August 10, 2020 on the Terrazzo at U.S. Air Force Academy. During this event, cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards recognizing their completion of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) and their acceptance into the Cadet Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 10:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Acceptance Day Parade 2020 [Image 44 of 44], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

