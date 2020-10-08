U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Academy cadets receive their shoulder boards following the Acceptance Day Parade on August 10, 2020 on the Terrazzo at U.S. Air Force Academy. During this event, cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards recognizing their completion of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) and their acceptance into the Cadet Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 10:33
|Photo ID:
|6308776
|VIRIN:
|200810-F-XS730-1042
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Acceptance Day Parade 2020 [Image 44 of 44], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
