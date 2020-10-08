U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Academy cadets participate in the annual Acceptance Day Parade with social distancing in mind on August 10, 2020 at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Stillman Field. During this event, cadets receive their fourth-class shoulder boards recognizing their completion of Basic Cadet Training (BCT) and their acceptance into the Cadet Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2020 Date Posted: 08.13.2020 10:34 Photo ID: 6308759 VIRIN: 200810-F-XS730-1022 Resolution: 4675x3112 Size: 4.22 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Acceptance Day Parade 2020 [Image 44 of 44], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.