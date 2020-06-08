Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    423rd CES firefighters exercise readiness [Image 17 of 20]

    423rd CES firefighters exercise readiness

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.06.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    The 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters participate in a readiness exercise at RAF Alconbury, England, August 6, 2020. The exercise tested their response time and preparedness of fire rescue services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 08:54
    Photo ID: 6308594
    VIRIN: 200806-F-IM475-1697
    Resolution: 7616x5077
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 423rd CES firefighters exercise readiness [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    RAF
    U.S. Air Force
    firefighters
    U.S. Air Forces in Europe
    RAF Alconbury
    Alconbury
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501 CSW
    423rd Air Base Group
    501CSW
    wing exercise
    Cambridgeshire
    423rd CES
    423rd Civil Engineer Squadron
    RAFA
    423 ABS
    EX20-02

