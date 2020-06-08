The 423rd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters participate in a readiness exercise at RAF Alconbury, England, August 6, 2020. The exercise tested their response time and preparedness of fire rescue services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2020 08:53
|Photo ID:
|6308585
|VIRIN:
|200806-F-IM475-1395
|Resolution:
|6203x4135
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 423rd CES firefighters exercise readiness [Image 20 of 20], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
