NAFM Conducts Scheduled Maintenance

MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 13, 2020) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 2nd Class Mondeshalyn Gordon, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa, operates a pressure washer during scheduled vehicle maintenance. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Date Taken: 08.13.2020
Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP