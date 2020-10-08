Antietam Conducts Daily Operations

200810-N-VF045-1095

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 10, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Shane Swearingen, from Ripley, Ohio, logs readings from a dehumidifier unit on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

Date Taken: 08.10.2020
Location: EAST CHINA SEA
Hometown: RIPLEY, OH, US