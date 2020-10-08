Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Antietam Conducts Daily Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    Antietam Conducts Daily Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hong 

    USS Antietam (CG 54)

    200810-N-VF045-1095
    EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 10, 2020) Engineman 1st Class Shane Swearingen, from Ripley, Ohio, logs readings from a dehumidifier unit on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 02:44
    Photo ID: 6308144
    VIRIN: 200810-N-VF045-1095
    Resolution: 4539x3026
    Size: 919.68 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Hometown: RIPLEY, OH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Antietam Conducts Daily Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea
    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea
    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea
    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea
    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea
    Antietam Conducts Daily Operations
    Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    engineering
    USS Antietam
    en
    mer
    CG 54
    Antietam Sailor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT