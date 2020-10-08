Antietam Conducts Replenishment-at-sea

200810-N-VF045-1031

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 10, 2020) Logistics Specialist Seaman Luis Noperi, from Tucson, Ariz., sorts packages on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong)

Location: EAST CHINA SEA