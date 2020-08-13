Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Fire Panel Inspection

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.13.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 13, 2020) – Shinago Yoshiki and Tomoya Nakatani, contractors assigned to Facilities Sustainment Branch Sasebo of the base’s public works department, inspect a fire alarm panel onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 13, 2020. Over 1,700 Japanese employees work at CFAS and its tenant commands providing critical services that enables the base to support its forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 08.13.2020 00:53
    Photo ID: 6307857
    VIRIN: 200813-N-CA060-0003
    Resolution: 5183x3702
    Size: 717.24 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Fire Panel Inspection, by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    inspection
    SASEBO
    cfas
    contractors
    fire panel

