CFAS Fire Panel Inspection

SASEBO, Japan (Aug. 13, 2020) – Shinago Yoshiki and Tomoya Nakatani, contractors assigned to Facilities Sustainment Branch Sasebo of the base’s public works department, inspect a fire alarm panel onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Aug. 13, 2020. Over 1,700 Japanese employees work at CFAS and its tenant commands providing critical services that enables the base to support its forward-deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|08.13.2020
|08.13.2020 00:53
|6307857
|200813-N-CA060-0003
|5183x3702
|717.24 KB
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|1
|0
|0
