    Need for speed: Chase cars safeguard U-2 “Dragon Lady” [Image 8 of 8]

    Need for speed: Chase cars safeguard U-2 “Dragon Lady”

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U-2 “Dragon Lady” ascends the skies at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 12, 2020. In order to achieve flight, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

