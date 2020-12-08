Need for speed: Chase cars safeguard U-2 “Dragon Lady”

A U-2 “Dragon Lady” ascends the skies at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 12, 2020. In order to achieve flight, U-2’s are trailed by chase car drivers that mobilize at high speeds to safeguard the aircraft by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

