A 5th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 pilot prepares to mobilize a chase car to guide an aircraft on its takeoff approach at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, August 12, 2020. Chase car drivers mobilize at high speeds to safeguard U-2’s and their pilots by radioing altitude and runway alignments during take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2020 22:23
|Photo ID:
|6307631
|VIRIN:
|200812-F-PB738-1106
|Resolution:
|5122x3415
|Size:
|9.1 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Need for speed: Chase cars safeguard U-2 “Dragon Lady” [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
